Article : More Know about Ascaris lumbricoides

HOSPES & DISEASE NAME
Ascaris lumbricoides, common saying 'soil transmitted helmint' is the largest of the intestinal nematodes parasitizing humans. It has worldwide in distribution and most prevalent through out the tropics,subtropic,and more prevalent in the countryside than in the city.The disease's name is ascariasis.
Ascaris lumbricoides, common saying 'soil transmitted helmint' is the largest of the intestinal nematodes parasitizing humans. It has worldwide in distribution and most prevalent through out the tropics,subtropic,and more prevalent in the countryside than in the city.The disease's name is ascariasis.
¨MORFOLOGY
Adult: The adults are cylindrical in shape, creamy-white or pinkish in color. The female averages 20-35cm in length, the largest 49cm. The male is smaller, averaging 15-31cm in length and distinctly more slender than the female. The typical curled tail with a pair sickle like copulatory spines. On the tip of the head there are three lips, arranged as "a Chinese word “ 品They have a complete digestive tract. Reproductive organs are tubular. male has a single reproductive tubule. The female has two reproductive tubules and the vulva is ventrally located at the posterior part of the anterior 1/3 of the body.
The three lips are seen at the anterior end. The margin of each lip is lined with minute teeth which are not visible at this magnification.
Adult: The adults are cylindrical in shape, creamy-white or pinkish in color. The female averages 20-35cm in length, the largest 49cm. The male is smaller, averaging 15-31cm in length and distinctly more slender than the female. The typical curled tail with a pair sickle like copulatory spines. On the tip of the head there are three lips, arranged as "a Chinese word “ 品They have a complete digestive tract. Reproductive organs are tubular. male has a single reproductive tubule. The female has two reproductive tubules and the vulva is ventrally located at the posterior part of the anterior 1/3 of the body.
Egg : There are three type of the eggs. They are fertilized eggs, unfertilized eggs and decorticated eggs. We usually describe an egg in 5 aspects: size, color, shape, shell and content.
Fertilized eggs: broad oval in shape, brown in color, an average size 60× 45µm. The shell is thicker and consists of ascaroside, chitinous layer, fertilizing membrane and mammillated albuminous coat stained brown by bile. The content is a fertilized ovum. There is a new-moon(crescent) shaped clear space at the each end inside the shell.
Unfertilized egg: Longer and slender than a fertilized egg. The chitinous layer and albuminous coat are thinner than those of the fertilized eggs without ascaroside and fertilizing membrane. The content is made of many refractable granules various in size.
Decorticated eggs: Both fertilized and unfertilized eggs sometimes may lack their outer albuminous coats and are colorless.
LIFE CYCLE
LIFE CYCLE
This worm lives in the lumen of small intestine, feeding on the intestinal contents, where the fertilized female lays eggs. An adult female can produce approximately 240,000 eggs per day, which are passed in feces. When passed, the eggs are unsegmented and require outside development of about three weeks until a motile embryo is formed within the egg.
After the ingestion of embryonated eggs in contaminated food or drink or from contaminated fingers, host digestive juices acts on the egg shell and liberate the larva into the small intestine. These larvae penetrate the intestinal mucosa and enter lymphatics and mesenteric vessels. They are carried by circulation to the liver, right heart and finally to the lungs where they penetrate the capillaries into the alveoli in which they molt twice and stay for 10-14days and then they are carried, or migrate, up the bronchioles, bronchi, and trachea to the epiglottis. When swallowed, the larvae pass down into the small intestine where they develop into adults. The time from the ingestion of embryonated eggs to oviposition by the females is about 60-75 days. The adult worms live for about one year. The ascarid life cycle is as the following diagram.
Pathogenitas
Pathogenitas
- The blood-lung migration phase of the larvae: During the migration through the lungs, the larvae may cause a pneumonia. The symptoms of the pneumonia are low fever, cough, blood-tinged sputum, asthma. Large numbers of worms may give rise to allergic symptoms. Eosionophilia is generally present. These clinical manifestation is also called Loeffler’s syndrome.
- The intestinal phase of the adults. The presence of a few adult worms in the lumen of the small intestine usually produces no symptoms, but may give rise to vague abdominal pains or intermittent colic, especially in children. A heavy worm burden can result in malnutrition. More serious manifestations have been observed. Wandering adults may block the appendical lumen or the common bile duct and even perforate the intestinal wall. Thus complications of ascariasis, such as intestinal obstruction, appendicitis, biliary ascariasis, perforation of the intestine, cholecystitis, pancreatitis and peritonitis, etc., may occur, in which biliary ascariasis is the most common complication.
Diagnosis
¨ The symptoms and signs are for reference only. The confirmative diagnosis depends on the recovery and identification of the worm or its egg.
(1) direct fecal film: it is simple and effective. The eggs are easily found using this way due to a large number of the female oviposition, approximately 240,000 eggs per worm per day. So this method is the first choice.
(2) brine-floatation method:
(2) brine-floatation method:
(3) recovery of adult worms: when adults or adolescents are found in feces or vomit and tissues and organs from the human infected with ascarids , the diagnosis may be defined.
11 comments:
成人漫畫,0204貼圖區,小高聊天室,歐美免費影片,情色視訊聊天室,4u成人,pc交友,尋夢園聊天聯盟,玩美女人影音秀,美女遊戲,情色自拍,漫畫貼圖,成人電影,成人文學,視訊,情色論壇,聊天,免費視訊,666成人,玩美女人影音秀,尋夢園聊天聯盟,pc交友,4u成人,情色視訊聊天室,歐美免費影片,小高聊天室,0204貼圖區,成人漫畫,免費成人影片,聊天室ut,色情影片,成人貼圖站,69成人,6k聊天室,一葉情貼圖片區,貼圖片區,女同志聊天室,bt成人,777成人區,ol制服美女影片,
良言一句三冬暖，惡語傷人六月寒。..................................................
以簡單的行為愉悅他人的心靈，勝過千人低頭禱告........................................
好文不寂寞～支持!!!!@@a 搞錯了，這不是論壇推文 XDDD........................................
thank u........................................
Circumstances are the rulers of the weak, instrument of the wise.........................................
The two phase in ascariasis,are pretty useful to read,facts are also brilliant to read,good post this is.
__________________
Biology Dissertation
This is one of the interesting peace of work about it . I really like it.
Flower to Karachi
wow,..... thanks for info....
mangstap gan...
mangstap gan
Post a Comment