Thursday, April 30, 2009

article : Content the MICROBIOLOGY TOPICS


This relatively new science began with the erroneous belief in spontaneous generation (abiogenesis) and matured into the germ theory on which today’s understanding of infectious disease is based.

MICROBIOLOGY TOPICS

VIRTUAL MICROBIOLOGY CLASSROOM

Click here to visit the online materials used in an actual college-level Microbiology Course. The Virtual Microbiology Classroom provides access to a wide range of educational resources including Power Point Lectures, Study Guides, Review Questions and Practice Test Questions.



HISTORY OF MICROBIOLOGY

From spontaneous generation (abiogenesis) to modern immunology, this link will take you to a series of articles summarizing the key contributors and discoveries.

SPONTANEOUS GENERATION DEBATE

GERM THEORY OF DISEASE

EARLY HISTORY OF IMMUNOLOGY
CLASSIFYING ORGANISMS (SYSTEMATIC & TAXONOMY)

TYPES OF MICROBES

All life is composed of cells, and only two basic models exist; prokaryotes and eukaryotes. All bacteria are prokaryotic cells. Viruses are acellular, or non-living particles that are able to cause infectious disease.

PROKARYOTES (Bacteria & Archaea)

EUKARYOTIC MICROBES
VIRUSES


HOW TO USE A MICROSCOPE

SPO provides a number of articles on how to properly use a compound light microscope. The main page provides descriptions and links to help you easily find the specific information that you are looking for.

BACTERIAL IDENTIFICATION

Microbes are tiny and often colorless. That wouldn't be a problem if we didn't so often have to identify them. Without the ability to ID specific microbes, the treatment of infectious disease would not be possible. The following links provide information on several methods used to sleuth out the identity of different bacteria, including differential staining, specialized media and other metabolic tests.



MICROBIAL CONTROL (How to Kill Microbes)

Control of microbial growth (killing microbes) can be carried out number of ways, through use of chemical, physical and chemotherapeutic (antibiotic, antiviral and antifungal) agents.

Here are links to additional pages each covering a specific microbial control method.



INFECTIOUS DISEASE

So small that they can only be seen with a light microscope or electron microscope, humans have battled these tiny pathogens throughout our history. The following links lead to articles that describe and give examples of infectious diseases caused by eukaryotic pathogens, bacteria, viruses, viroids and prions.

Sources

Image

van Leeuwenhoek, Public Domain, Wiki

