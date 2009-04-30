article : What Is Cell Biology?

All forms of life are made from these tiny units ... cells, and there are only two main types; prokaryotes and eukaryotes. Explore the following topics and learn more about cells and the cellular processes that that are the common denominator shared by all living things.
Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic Cells
Prokaryotes, the simplest form of life, are evolutionarily ancient, and for billions of years the only form of life. Now the domains Archea and Eubacteria represent the extant (currently living) types of prokaryotic cells.
While prokaryotic cells include bacteria and bacteria-like Archea, eukaryotic cells are... everything else. From the cells that make up your body to the tiny blob-like amoeba, most living things that we are familiar with are eukaryotes. Eukaryotic cells are distinguished from prokaryotes by the presence of a nucleus and other membrane-bound organelles. The following articles provide information specific to eukaryotes.
Think that chemistry has nothing to do with biology? Think again. In order to understand cells and cellular processes, you must have at least a very basic understanding of inorganic and organic chemistry.Click on this topic link to access the articles that will bring you up to speed.
We are all familiar with the term 'metabolism', but what does it really mean? The following articles explain how the cells of our bodies (and cells of all living things) turn food energy into ATP energy that can be used to fuel cellular reactions.
Cell Division - Mitosis and Meiosis
Cell division is required for living things to grow, develop and reproduce. Mitosis produces cells that are clones, identical to the parent cell. Meiosis is the form of cell division that produced gametes (sperm and eggs). See the links below for more detailed information on cell division.
Learn about nucleic acids, the organic molecules that contain and transmit the genetic code to build the vast array of proteins that make you truly unique.
Stem Cells
What are stem cells? How are they collected, stored, grown and transplanted?
This link will take you to an article series that should answer some of your questions regarding embryonic and adult stem cells, umbilical cord blood banking and more.
