article : Genetic Topic

Genetics is the branch of biology that examines how traits are passed down from one generation to another. This is the study of heredity and particularly the mechanisms of hereditary, the genetic code of DNA.
Look here for information on nucleic acids and the genetic code; how DNA is copied, proteins made, and how mistakes, called mutations, can happen.
MOLECULAR GENETIC TOPICS INCLUDE:
- Nucleic Acids: DNA & RNA
- Genetic Mutation
- Paternity Testing and DNA Fingerprinting
- Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA)
- What Is a Genetic Mutation?
- Genetics and Evolution: Selective Signature of Genes
Genetic Disorders and DNA Sweeps
HUMAN HEREDITY & MENDELIAN GENETICS
Article series explaining how the combo of our parents genes work together to make you that unique person you are. Learn about the relationship between alleles, genes, DNA, genotypes, phenotypes and complete dominance.
- Genotype, Phenotype & Simple Inheritance
- Complete Genetic Dominance (Eye Color & Myopia)
- Simple Genetic Inheritance (Dimples, Chin Cleft & Free Earlobes)
- Dominant Genetic Traits (Mid-digital Hair, Hand Clasping and Bent Finger)
- Genetics of Pigment and Skin Cancer 5/09
Chromatin, sister chromatids, daughter chromosomes, haploid, diploid, homologues ... confused? these articles will help you sort out the language of genetics.
GENETIC TERMINOLOGY TOPICS INCLUDE:
CELL DIVISION: Mitosis & Meiosis
This link takes you to a series of articles about mitosis (somatic cell division) and meiosis, the generation of gametes (sperm and eggs).
These different types of cell division are part of the life cycle of all sexually reproducing organisms. There is also information regarding how some organisms can reproduce asexually, without a mate; their cell division resulting in offspring that are clones.
CELL DIVISION TOPICS INCLUDE:
- What Is Mitotic Cellular Division?
- Mitosis & Meiosis Comparison
- Human Life Cycle
- Mitosis & Meiosis Difference
- Meiosis & Sexual Reproduction
- Asexual & Sexual Reproduction
The basic genetics of cellular microbes is the same as for all cells. The nucleic acid, DNA, is the genome of any cell, and it must be replicated to make new DNA whenever the cell is preparing to divide. RNA transitions the genetic message into the building of proteins for cell structure and function. However, bacteria have some unique capabilities which increase their genetic variability, and viruses have genomes that can be very different from those of cells.
- Bacteria Horizontal Gene Transfer (Transformation, Transduction, Conjugation) 6/09
- Making Sense of the Genetics of RNA Viruses (Difference Between Positive & Negative Viral RNA Strands) 8/09
Virtual Cell Biology Classroom Genetics Resources
This genetic information is used in an actual college-level cell biology classroom. The following links will take you to lectures, review questions & practice tests relating to various genetics subtopics.
Cell Division: Mitosis Lecture
Cell Division: Meiosis Lecture
Mendelian Human Genetics Lecture
Genetics & Probability Test Questions
