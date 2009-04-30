Subscribe

Thursday, April 30, 2009

article : Genetic Topic


Genetics is the branch of biology that examines how traits are passed down from one generation to another. This is the study of heredity and particularly the mechanisms of hereditary, the genetic code of DNA.

SPO GENETICS TOPICS

MOLECULAR GENETICS

Look here for information on nucleic acids and the genetic code; how DNA is copied, proteins made, and how mistakes, called mutations, can happen.

MOLECULAR GENETIC TOPICS INCLUDE:

HUMAN HEREDITY & MENDELIAN GENETICS

Article series explaining how the combo of our parents genes work together to make you that unique person you are. Learn about the relationship between alleles, genes, DNA, genotypes, phenotypes and complete dominance.


GENETIC TERMINOLOGY

Chromatin, sister chromatids, daughter chromosomes, haploid, diploid, homologues ... confused? these articles will help you sort out the language of genetics.

GENETIC TERMINOLOGY TOPICS INCLUDE:



CELL DIVISION: Mitosis & Meiosis

This link takes you to a series of articles about mitosis (somatic cell division) and meiosis, the generation of gametes (sperm and eggs).

These different types of cell division are part of the life cycle of all sexually reproducing organisms. There is also information regarding how some organisms can reproduce asexually, without a mate; their cell division resulting in offspring that are clones.

CELL DIVISION TOPICS INCLUDE:

MICROBIAL GENETICS

The basic genetics of cellular microbes is the same as for all cells. The nucleic acid, DNA, is the genome of any cell, and it must be replicated to make new DNA whenever the cell is preparing to divide. RNA transitions the genetic message into the building of proteins for cell structure and function. However, bacteria have some unique capabilities which increase their genetic variability, and viruses have genomes that can be very different from those of cells.


Virtual Cell Biology Classroom Genetics Resources

This genetic information is used in an actual college-level cell biology classroom. The following links will take you to lectures, review questions & practice tests relating to various genetics subtopics.

Molecular Genetics Lecture

Cell Division: Mitosis Lecture

Cell Division: Meiosis Lecture

Mendelian Human Genetics Lecture

Human Genetics Worksheet

Genetics & Probability Test Questions

Post by Sarna Suryana di 7:58 AM
