Thursday, April 30, 2009

article : More Know about Evolution Topics


Pre-Darwinian Evolutionary Theory: John Lamarck, George Cuvier, James Hutton and Charles Lyell

You may believe Darwin to be the alpha and omega on evolutionary thought, but the proponents of Larmackianism, Catastrophism and Uniformitarianism paved the way.

Charles Darwin & Evolution: Natural Selection as the Mechanism of Biological Change

Darwin was not the first to understand that organisms evolve or change over time. His crucial contribution was identifying the mechanism of change, natural selection.

Evolution as Theory & Fact: The Certainty of Evolutionary Change & Theories of Its Mechanism

"It is important to understand that the current questions about how life evolves in no way imply any disagreement over the fact of evolution." - Neil A. Campbell. This article explores the misunderstanding of the work theory as it applies to evolution.



What Is Natural Selection?

Science Prof Online has an entire web page of links and articles on natural selection, the driving force of evolutionary change, first proposed by Charles Darwin. Select the link above to learn more!

DNA Gene Mutations & Evolution: Genetic Mistakes, Natural Selection and Biological Change 5/09

A mutation is an alteration of a gene's DNA sequence. Mutations are usually bad news, but those rare changes that benefit an organism are the raw material of evolution.


Sources


Images

Cell Endomembrane Illustration : Mariana Ruiz

Other image credits to be updated.

