Thursday, March 12, 2009

article : Characteristics of an Ideal Chemotherapeutic Drug (There are No Perfect Drugs)

Selective Toxicity Against Target Pathogen But Not Against Host

    Would like LD50 to be high and Minimal Inhibitory Concentration (MIC) and/or Minimal Bactericidal Concentration (MBC) to be low

    LD50 = Lethal Dose 50%; Measure of drug toxicity/lethality against host

    MIC; Measure of the concentration of the antibiotic necessary to inhibit growth of the target pathogen

    MBC; Measure of the concentration of the antibiotic necessary to kill the target pathogen

Favorable Pharmacokinetics: Survive in high concentration and reach the target site (site of infection)

    Pharmacokinetics: Action of drugs in the body over a period of time including:

    Absorption
    Distribution
    Localization in tissues

    Biotransformation (biochem. alterations)
    Excretion

Would Like the Drug to be:

    Bactericidal (Microbicidal): Kills microbes (-cidal = death or killing)

vs.

    Bacteriostatic: Stops growth of microorganisms without killing them (-static = stationary; at rest; stasis)

Spectrum of Activity (Broad vs. Narrow) Coordinated with Diagnosis

For example:

a broad-spectrum antibiotic would be indicated against a polymicrobial infection, e.g., an intrabdominal anaerobic infection

a narrow spectrum antibiotic would be ideal for an infection caused by a single pathogen, e.g., a staphylococcal skin infection.

Lack of "Side Effects"

Able to Cross Outer and Cytoplasmic Membranes

No or Low Level of Antibiotic Resistance in Target Pathogen and Lack of Cross-Resistance in Closely Related Strains

Resistant to Inactivation by Microbial Enzymes

Designed & Maintained by David M. Rollins
Copyright © 2000, D.M. Rollins and S.W. Joseph
Revised: August 2000
URL: http://life.umd.edu/

