article : Characteristics of an Ideal Chemotherapeutic Drug (There are No Perfect Drugs)

Selective Toxicity Against Target Pathogen But Not Against Host
Would like LD50 to be high and Minimal Inhibitory Concentration (MIC) and/or Minimal Bactericidal Concentration (MBC) to be low
LD50 = Lethal Dose 50%; Measure of drug toxicity/lethality against host
MIC; Measure of the concentration of the antibiotic necessary to inhibit growth of the target pathogen
MBC; Measure of the concentration of the antibiotic necessary to kill the target pathogen
Favorable Pharmacokinetics: Survive in high concentration and reach the target site (site of infection)
Pharmacokinetics: Action of drugs in the body over a period of time including:
Absorption
Distribution
Localization in tissues
Excretion
Would Like the Drug to be:
Bactericidal (Microbicidal): Kills microbes (-cidal = death or killing)
vs.
Bacteriostatic: Stops growth of microorganisms without killing them (-static = stationary; at rest; stasis)
Spectrum of Activity (Broad vs. Narrow) Coordinated with Diagnosis
For example:
a broad-spectrum antibiotic would be indicated against a polymicrobial infection, e.g., an intrabdominal anaerobic infection
a narrow spectrum antibiotic would be ideal for an infection caused by a single pathogen, e.g., a staphylococcal skin infection.
Lack of "Side Effects"
Able to Cross Outer and Cytoplasmic Membranes
No or Low Level of Antibiotic Resistance in Target Pathogen and Lack of Cross-Resistance in Closely Related StrainsResistant to Inactivation by Microbial Enzymes
