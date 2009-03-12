Subscribe

RSS Feed (xml)

Powered By

Skin Design:
Free Blogger Skins

Powered by Blogger

Thursday, March 12, 2009

article : Emerging Infectious Diseases

NOVA: JOURNEY TO PLANET EARTH

Ecosystem Disruption and Emerging Infectious Diseases

DISEASE
PATHOGEN
GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION**
HOST, SOURCE or RESERVOIR
VECTOR
ECOSYSTEM DISRUPTION
Malaria
Plasmodium spp. (protozoa)

Lake Victoria, East Africa --Kenya, Uganda Tanzania (endemic)

Nairobi, Kenya (epidemic)

Peruvian mountain jungles & Iquitos, Peru (epidemic: increase from 1500 cases/yr to 165,000)

Mosquitos & infected humans; Mosquito larvae in water sources

Anopheles (mosquito)

Endemic in tropical & subtropical rural zones; Rural fishing economy in decline due to raw sewage, agricultural runoff, overfishing

Mobilization to urban areas; People bring malarial parasite and mosquitoes; Lack of sanitation & clean water

Clear cutting forests & Overcrowding in urban areas with adjacent agriculture provide ideal conditions for breeding mosquitoes
Dengue Fever
Dengue Virus Flavivirus
Iquitos, Peru
Humans, monkeys
Aedes aegypti ('urbanized' mosquito)
Human encroachment Mosquito breeds in stagnant water found in manmade containers
Cholera
Vibrio cholerae (bacteria)

Bay of Bengal Dakka, Bangladesh (endemic)

Coastal fishing village to Lima, Peru (1991) to S.America to N.America (epidemic)

Water contaminated with human feces; Zooplankton (copepods) carry the bacteria (symbiosis)

None

Monsoons (floods); Increases in water temperature with plankton blooms; Overcrowding

In Peru, El nino of 1990-92 warmed waters; Lack of sanitation and clean drinking water; Subsequent travel, commerce & tourism spread disease

Yellow Fever
Yellow Fever Virus Flavivirus
Peru
Humans, monkeys
Aedes aegypti ('yellow fever' mosquito)
Human encroachment (ecotourism, airtravel, commerce); People move virus and mosquitoes to other parts of the world; Mosquito breeds in stagnant water found in manmade containers

Oyster diseases(e.g., dermo, MSX)

Lesions & death in fish; Diarrhea & memory loss in humans

Perkinsus marinus (dermo) Haplosporidium nelsoni (MSX) (both protozoa)

Pfiesteria (toxic algae) and terrestial-source fungi??

Chesapeake Bay Crisfield, Maryland

Brackish warm water
None known
Runoff of land-based pollution?? (agricultural wastes, sewage, pesticides, industrial effluents, etc.)
West Nile Fever (Encephalitis)
West Nile Virus Arbovirus
Africa to New York to contiguous United States
Birds (crows, blue jays, raptors, etc.)
Mosquito
Air travel with stowaway virus-carrying insects??
** Location described in television show (not representative of worldwide geographic distribution)

NOTE: The last 30 years has seen an upsurge in waterborne and insectborne diseases. Estimates of 250 million cases of water-related diarrhea annually with 3-5 million deaths per year (20-30,000 per day), the majority of whom are children. Lack of clean drinking water and basic public hygiene and sanitation practices are at the root of the problem.


Designed & Maintained by David M. Rollins
Copyright © 2000, D.M. Rollins and S.W. Joseph
Revised: September 2003
URL: http://life.umd.edu

Post by Sarna Suryana di 4:11 PM
Label,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Search by Google

Custom Search
 

Search Engine Optimization - AddMe

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner