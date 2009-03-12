article : Physiological and Biochemical Mechanisms of Drug Resistance

Bacteria may Demonstrate any of Five General Mechanisms of Antibiotic Resistance:
- Lack of entry; Decreased cell permeability
- Greater exit; Active efflux
- Enzymatic inactivation of the antibiotic
- Altered target; Modification of drug receptor site
- Synthesis of resistant metabolic pathway
These Mechanisms can be Grouped into Three Broad Categories:Permeability Mechanisms
Enzymatic Inactivation of the Antibiotic Altered Target or Pathway
Lack of entry; Decreased cell permeability
Greater exit; Active efflux
Altered target; Modification of drug receptor site
Synthesis of resistant metabolic pathway
No comments:
Post a Comment