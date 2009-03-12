Subscribe

Thursday, March 12, 2009

article : Physiological and Biochemical Mechanisms of Drug Resistance

Bacteria may Demonstrate any of Five General Mechanisms of Antibiotic Resistance:

    1. Lack of entry; Decreased cell permeability
    2. Greater exit; Active efflux
    3. Enzymatic inactivation of the antibiotic
    4. Altered target; Modification of drug receptor site
    5. Synthesis of resistant metabolic pathway

These Mechanisms can be Grouped into Three Broad Categories:

Permeability Mechanisms

Lack of entry; Decreased cell permeability

Greater exit; Active efflux

Enzymatic Inactivation of the Antibiotic Altered Target or Pathway

Altered target; Modification of drug receptor site

Synthesis of resistant metabolic pathway

