article : Definition of an Antibiotic

Antibiotic (Literal definition):
Against (anti-) life (-biotic); Often detrimental to host
Chemical substance produced by various species of microorganisms that is capable, in low concentrations, of inhibiting the growth of or killing other microorganisms
Substance produced by a microorganism or a similar product produced wholly (synthetic) or partially (semi-synthetic) by chemical synthesis and in low concentrations inhibits the growth of or kills microorganisms
Designed & Maintained by David M. Rollins
Copyright © 2000, D.M. Rollins and S.W. Joseph
Revised: August 2000
URL: http://life.umd.edu
No comments:
Post a Comment