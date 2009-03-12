Subscribe

Thursday, March 12, 2009

article : Definition of an Antibiotic


Antibiotic (Literal definition):

Against (anti-) life (-biotic); Often detrimental to host

Antibiotic (Old definition):

Chemical substance produced by various species of microorganisms that is capable, in low concentrations, of inhibiting the growth of or killing other microorganisms

 Antibiotic (New definition):

Substance produced by a microorganism or a similar product produced wholly (synthetic) or partially (semi-synthetic) by chemical synthesis and in low concentrations inhibits the growth of or kills microorganisms


Post by Sarna Suryana di 4:14 PM
