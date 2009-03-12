Subscribe

Thursday, March 12, 2009

article : The Comparison of Bacterial Exotoxins and Endotoxin

Comparison of Bacterial Exotoxins and Endotoxin




Exotoxin

Endotoxin
Produced by both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria Produced only by
Gram-negative bacteria
Released from cell Integral part of cell wall
Protein Lipid A of lipopolysaccharide
Many types of exotoxin based
on structure and function		 Only one type of endotoxin
Heat labile Heat stable
Specific receptors on
host target cells		 Diverse range of host cells
and systems affected
Specific effects in host Diverse range of effects in host
Toxoids can be made
by treating with formalin 		Toxoids cannot be made



Designed & Maintained by David M. Rollins
Copyright © 2000, D.M. Rollins and S.W. Joseph
Revised: September 2003
URL: http://life.umd.edu

