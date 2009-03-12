article : The Comparison of Bacterial Exotoxins and Endotoxin

Comparison of Bacterial Exotoxins and Endotoxin
|
Exotoxin
|
Endotoxin
|Produced by both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria
|Produced only by
Gram-negative bacteria
|Released from cell
|Integral part of cell wall
|Protein
|Lipid A of lipopolysaccharide
|Many types of exotoxin based
on structure and function
|Only one type of endotoxin
|Heat labile
|Heat stable
|Specific receptors on
host target cells
|Diverse range of host cells
and systems affected
|Specific effects in host
|Diverse range of effects in host
|Toxoids can be made
by treating with formalin
|Toxoids cannot be made
