article : Mechanism of Action of Beta-Lactam Antibiotics

Structures of Beta-Lactam Antibiotics:
Bactericidal Against Actively Growing Cells
Drug Covalently Links to Cytoplasmic Membrane Regulatory Enzymes (a.k.a., Penicillin binding proteins (PBP))
PBPs function in cell to catalyze crosslinking of peptidoglycan chains
PBPs are transpeptidases
Beta-Lactam Antibiotics at Concentrations >MIC:
Bind to PBPs
Disrupt synthesis of peptidoglycan
Resultant release of autolysins (autolytic enzymes)
Autolysins enzymatically degrade cell wall forming spheroplast (osmotically-sensitive cell lacking rigidity of cell wall)
Cells lyse; Bacterial cell killed
For E. coli, at Concentrations <MIC:
Septum formation is interrupted
Filamentous, multinucleated cells are observed with cells continuing to divide but septa (new cell walls that separate daughter cells) do not form
